IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
The third Transformers title due in shops this week is Shattered Glass, issue #3. Starscream seeks out more Decepticons to prevent another war that could destroy Cybertron, but memories of the past haunt every step. As the Autobots close in, Starscream must decide between peace for his planet and his former best friend. Discuss the 5-page preview with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)
