is what seems to be our first look at the upcoming Rise of the Beasts Cheetor figure! Shown off here only in cheetah mode, Cheetor appears to be another Kingdom rework, much like the previous Airazor figure. We recommend taking this as a rumor for now until we get further info, which will hopefully be soon. Check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards!
