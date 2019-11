Transformers Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Scavenger Official Images From H

Via the official Transformers Weibo account *we can share for you new official in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Scavenger. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images, including the combined mode of both Constructicons as Devastator's torso. After that, share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!