Transformers Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Scavenger Official Images
Via the official Transformers Weibo account
*we can share for you new official in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster And SS-54 Scavenger. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images, including the combined mode of both Constructicons as Devastator’s torso. After that, share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
