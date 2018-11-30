|
Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
Hasbro has sent through details about two new upcoming Generations figures, under the new banner “Transformers Generations Selects”. The marketing for the line proclaims that “Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars.” What this indicates is the line will be bringing in characters from all ages of Transformers – and from overseas as well as domestic. The first two releases reflect this with a red version of Power of the Primes Swoop, based on the coloration of the Generation 1 toy, and Ricochet, a black version of Power of the » Continue Reading.
The post Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed – Online Exclusives
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.