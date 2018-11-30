Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,590

Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives



Hasbro has sent through details about two new upcoming Generations figures, under the new banner “Transformers Generations Selects”. The marketing for the line proclaims that “Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars.” What this indicates is the line will be bringing in characters from all ages of Transformers – and from overseas as well as domestic. The first two releases reflect this with a red version of Power of the Primes Swoop, based on the coloration of the Generation 1 toy, and Ricochet, a black version of Power of the



The post







More... Hasbro has sent through details about two new upcoming Generations figures, under the new banner “Transformers Generations Selects”. The marketing for the line proclaims that “Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars.” What this indicates is the line will be bringing in characters from all ages of Transformers – and from overseas as well as domestic. The first two releases reflect this with a red version of Power of the Primes Swoop, based on the coloration of the Generation 1 toy, and Ricochet, a black version of Power of the » Continue Reading. The post Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed – Online Exclusives appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.