Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,590
Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives


Hasbro has sent through details about two new upcoming Generations figures, under the new banner “Transformers Generations Selects”. The marketing for the line proclaims that “Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars.” What this indicates is the line will be bringing in characters from all ages of Transformers – and from overseas as well as domestic. The first two releases reflect this with a red version of Power of the Primes Swoop, based on the coloration of the Generation 1 toy, and Ricochet, a black version of Power of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed – Online Exclusives appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 596
Re: Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
What are the odds these will be easy to get up here?
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:13 PM   #3
canprime
Titanium
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,297
Re: Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
I wonder if this will be a "premium" line, and if so will Hasbro use this line to bring over Takara's recently revealed Legends Dai Atlas?
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #4
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,934
Re: Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
I like the looks of them both but really only want the Ricochet. Already happy with my POTP Swoop.
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #5
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,627
Re: Generations Select Series Swoop and Ricochet Revealed ? Online Exclusives
Ricochet wears that mold so much better than Jazz somehow.
positivelyken is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Encore Reissue #13 Trailbreaker MISB
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Metroplex Autobot Battle Station with Foam and Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.