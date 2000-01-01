Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,934
EBGames 50% off for Platinum Edge Members
Got this in an email from EBGames just now. Figured I'd share the info.



Happy Hunting
Old Today, 03:48 PM   #2
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,745
Re: EBGames 50% off for Platinum Edge Members
Sonofa - I *just* renewed like 4 days ago for full price.
Old Today, 05:04 PM   #3
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,887
Re: EBGames 50% off for Platinum Edge Members
The first time I saw it, I thought it was a mistake.


And then it actually just says Memberships are 50% off. You save $7.50. No sale on any actual store product.
