Transformers Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron In-Hand Images



Enter the dragon! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Actar*we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron for your viewing pleasure. We have a closer look at this completely new Leader class mold of the powerful Transmetal II Megatron in both robot and dragon mode. A very nice deco and a detailed sculpt for the Predacon leader. See the new images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



