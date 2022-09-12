Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron In-Hand Images


Enter the dragon! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Actar*we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron for your viewing pleasure. We have a closer look at this completely new Leader class mold of the powerful Transmetal II Megatron in both robot and dragon mode. A very nice deco and a detailed sculpt for the Predacon leader. See the new images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



