Today, 04:20 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,076 Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Revealed ? Starscream, Optimus Prime, Bombshell and Bo





Super 7 have fully reveled their Transformers Ultimates line of non-transforming Transformers figures.* They are 7 inch scale and run under their cross-brand Ultimates lineup.* Each are very cartoony in nature and come with a slew of accessories.* The first 4 are Optimus Prime, Starscream, Bombshell and Bonzaitron.* Check out the official descriptions and pics after the break.* They are up for pre-order now, check the links below to hit our sponsors.* They are retailing for about $55 USD and are due to ship in Q4 2021. Sponsor Links: Super 7 have fully reveled their Transformers Ultimates line of non-transforming Transformers figures.* They are 7 inch scale and run under their cross-brand Ultimates lineup.* Each are very cartoony in nature and come with a slew of accessories.* The first 4 are Optimus Prime, Starscream, Bombshell and Bonzaitron.* Check out the official descriptions and pics after the break.* They are up for pre-order now, check the links below to hit our sponsors.* They are retailing for about $55 USD and are due to ship in Q4 2021. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca Today, 04:27 PM #2 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,711 Re: Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Revealed ? Starscream, Optimus Prime, Bombshell an Wow, just wow.



I can't believe there is a product out there that makes R.E.D. look like mini masterpieces.



These are terrible. The stylized look does not scream "Ultimates" to me. They look like upscaled Action Masters.



I will give them credit for some unique accessories, and some actual different character selections outside of the sacred 7.



That price as well. $55(US)? No thanks.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge