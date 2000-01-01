Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:12 PM   #1
OldOfflineMan
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 47
OldOfflineMan's Transformers for Sale
Items for sale. Usually because the wife and kids say we need the space.

I'm located near the Yonge St. and Finch Ave. E. area in North York, Toronto, but I am willing to ship (buyers pay shipping of course) and accept EMT/Paypal. Please PM me if there is anything that suits your fancy!

Generations Thrilling 30:

- Titan Class Metroplex (MIB) - $220

It's the US/Australian version with the complete Metroplex voice clips, stickers all applied and in very good condition (non peeling). Transformed a few times. No dust. The Canadian version does not have the voice clips (due to language laws, I believe).
Old Yesterday, 10:34 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,926
Re: OldOfflineMan's Transformers for Sale
old offline man is a super nice guy, and a good guy to do business with, can totally vouch for him
