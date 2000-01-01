Items for sale. Usually because the wife and kids say we need the space.
I'm located near the Yonge St. and Finch Ave. E. area in North York, Toronto, but I am willing to ship (buyers pay shipping of course) and accept EMT/Paypal. Please PM me if there is anything that suits your fancy!
Generations Thrilling 30:
- Titan Class Metroplex (MIB) - $220
It's the US/Australian version with the complete Metroplex voice clips, stickers all applied and in very good condition (non peeling). Transformed a few times. No dust. The Canadian version does not have the voice clips (due to language laws, I believe).