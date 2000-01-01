Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
FS Clonedroid Sixshot COMPLETE
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:11 AM
#
1
Setsuna
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 3
FS Clonedroid Sixshot COMPLETE
Selling my clonedroid sixshot. He comes complete with all accesories. No box
Figure is complete from a smoke free home.
My
Feedback
here from TFW for reference
paypal only
asking $90 CAD
Im in Calgary AB, i can do pick up as well if anyone is interested.
Attached Thumbnails
Last edited by Setsuna; Today at
02:14 AM
.
Setsuna
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Setsuna
Find More Posts by Setsuna
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Watch Transformers Vintage 80s Game Watch Robot Watch Wrist
Vintage Bandai Matchbox SDF-1 Robotech Macross Transformer 1984 Japan 15 1/4"
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!!
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:34 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.