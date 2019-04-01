|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime And Leader Dark Of The Moon Megatron
2005 Boards member*transform75*is giving us the heads up of some new Transformers*Studio Series Toys in France. Studio Series Voyager Class Wave 5 SS-32 Optimus Prime (remold of* SS-05 Optimus Prime that can combine with Studio Series Jetfire) and Leader Class Wave 2 Dark Of The Moon Megatron*have been found at Toys”R”Us in Paris, France. Optimus Prime is priced 34.99 ($39.25) and Megatron is*49.99 ($56.08). Unfortunately, it seems a case of*special cases with only these toys, so the respective wave partners Jetfire or Bonecrusher are not available yet. Additionally, the Bumblebee Energon Igniters Speed Class Cliffjumper was spotted in the same » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime And Leader Dark Of The Moon Megatron Spotted In France
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/