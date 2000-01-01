Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WANTED: X- TRANSBOTS CRACKUP (WITH BOX ETC). PICKUP AT 80S TOY EXPO SUNDAY
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:13 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,061
Thumbs up WANTED: X- TRANSBOTS CRACKUP (WITH BOX ETC). PICKUP AT 80S TOY EXPO SUNDAY
Hi guys,
I'm looking for an X-transbots Crackup
Needs to be complete with box/ paperwork, packaging, and nothing broken.

Please post here AND send me a PM.

Not interested in paying for shipping at this time, but would rather meet up with you at the 80s show this sunday april 7th.

Cheers

Thanks for looking!
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Action Figure NIB
Transformers
Transformers Galaxy Force RARE Japanese Takara BLACK Fang Wolf GC-14
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Parts Accessories Figures & More
Transformers
Transformers DEVASTATOR SDCC 2015 EXCLUSIVE COMBINER WARS G1 NEW SEALED BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 1985 Jetfire Complete With Box
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.