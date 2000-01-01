Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:05 PM
#
1
MilanX3
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,003
Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
Hello,
Anyone know where we can see the new series Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes?
Of course, the link they provide is US only...
MilanX3
View Public Profile
Send a private message to MilanX3
Find More Posts by MilanX3
Today, 04:11 PM
#
2
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 189
Re: Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
Non-US viewers can access it via the TF Prime Wars Tumblr.
https://transformersprimewars.tumblr.com/
__________________
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/
"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Neil deGrasse Tyson
Outtsyder
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Outtsyder
Visit Outtsyder's homepage!
Find More Posts by Outtsyder
Today, 04:16 PM
#
3
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,976
Re: Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
DaimChocs Facebook page like everyone else.
down_shift
View Public Profile
Send a private message to down_shift
Find More Posts by down_shift
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Collection Book #6 MEGATRON Decepticon Takara ReIssue MIB New
Transformers G1 Seacons Packaging VERY NICE Cardbacks Box Piranacon
titans return fortress maximus
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:54 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.