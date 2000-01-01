Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
MilanX3
Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
Hello,

Anyone know where we can see the new series Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes?

Of course, the link they provide is US only...
#2
Outtsyder
Cool Re: Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
Non-US viewers can access it via the TF Prime Wars Tumblr.

https://transformersprimewars.tumblr.com/
#3
down_shift
Re: Where to watch Machinima's Transformers Power of the Primes Episode 1?
DaimChocs Facebook page like everyone else.
