Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Gray Prototype

New 3P Company Civil Warrior on Weibo has just uploaded images of the gray prototype of their first project:*Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime). This figure is based on the Dreamwave's War Within Optimus Prime design, but with some changes to make him a bit more stylized. The mold looks very promising with a wide range of articulation and a solid vehicle mode. A nice alternative after the Spark Toys *take on the same character. According to the information shared this new Optimus Prime mold will stand 25 cm tall, more than 30 articulation points (including fingers),