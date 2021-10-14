Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,295

IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #3 iTunes Preview



Starscream seeks out more Decepticons to prevent another war that could destroy Cybertron, but memories of the past haunt every step.The iTunes Apple Books preview of Shattered Glass issue #3, due in shops later this month, awaits your inspection after the jump. Sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore



