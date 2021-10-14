Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #3 iTunes Preview


Starscream seeks out more Decepticons to prevent another war that could destroy Cybertron, but memories of the past haunt every step.The iTunes Apple Books preview of Shattered Glass issue #3, due in shops later this month, awaits your inspection after the jump. Sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



