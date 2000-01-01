My panel for 2018 puts a focus away from Japan and takes a look at what happened when Transformers went international! Learn about how the Transformers brand transformed itself when it was introduced to other countries like Mexico, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, and Italy. Of course, I can't leave out Canada either!
Wacky colors! Bizarre stories! Terrible yet catchy songs! A transforming tub of margarine! The power of shoes! All this and more at "How Transformers Changed Around the World"!
Happening Sunday at 3pm. It is the final panel presentation of the show before the organizers Q&A.
Also I guess I am doing a drawing thing in the Kids' room that same day at 1? Hey, whatever man.
Sayonara.