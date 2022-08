Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,799

Licensed Transformers Socks Coming From Crossover Sox



Crossover Sox is planning to release a line of socks based on the Transformers franchise. The company currently maintains a successful range of socks based on popular franchises such as Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Beetlejuice, DC, and more. This new agreement with Hasbro extends to G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Power Rangers.



