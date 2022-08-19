Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,799

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblank & Peacemaker In-Hand Images



Via*JoeyBoy*on Youtube*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End. Pointblank is part of the upcoming Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and we have several images of his robot mode which shows a a good range of articulation for his shoulders and arms design. We also have a closer look at his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker. This small figure is quite simple with no real articulation at all and smaller than War For Cybertron Battlemasters. Anyway, he works well as a weapon in both modes.



Via*JoeyBoy*on Youtube*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End. Pointblank is part of the upcoming Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and we have several images of his robot mode which shows a a good range of articulation for his shoulders and arms design. We also have a closer look at his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker. This small figure is quite simple with no real articulation at all and smaller than War For Cybertron Battlemasters. Anyway, he works well as a weapon in both modes. To top it all, there are group shots with other War For Cybertron figures.

