Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer ?From Screen To Toy? Image
Sam ?King Samlock? Smith have updated his Instagram account with another*?From Screen To Toy? special, now showing off the new*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer for our viewing pleasure. We had seen Freezer’s robot mode in the begging of January and we finally saw his weapon mode combined with ROTB Scourge during the recent Hasbro Transformers Fanstream. Now Sam Smith has shared new images and turnaroundvideos showing the development of this new Core class toy which will have several weapon configurations and it will be able to combine with ROTB Scourge in » Continue Reading.