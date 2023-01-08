Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer ?From Screen To Toy? Image


Sam ?King Samlock? Smith have updated his Instagram account with another*?From Screen To Toy? special, now showing off the new*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer for our viewing pleasure. We had seen Freezer’s robot mode in the begging of January and we finally saw his weapon mode combined with ROTB Scourge during the recent Hasbro Transformers Fanstream. Now Sam Smith has shared new images and turnaround videos showing the development of this new Core class toy which will have several weapon configurations and it will be able to combine with ROTB Scourge in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer ?From Screen To Toy? Images & Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Skorpulator
Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer ?From Screen To Toy?
Frenzy 2.0
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series Core Freezer ?From Screen To Toy?
Frenzy 2.0
I was hoping he turned into an actual freezer you know to go with the toaster bot from revenge of the fallen
