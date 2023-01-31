Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:00 PM
Hot on the heels of the*the official reveal of Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Studio Series SS-101 Leader Scourge during the Hasbro Transformers Fanstream, now Hasbro designer Sam ?King Samlock? Smith have treated us with a new ?from screen to toy? gallery and videos of the development of this new Studio Series figures via*his Instagram account. We also have*CAD turnaround*videos*of each mode to share with you after the break, together with Sam Smith?s comments about this new Core class toy in the Rise Of The Beasts line. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

