Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What is this?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
TheToyTrove
Maximal
TheToyTrove's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
What is this?
I have a customer trying to figure out what this toy is, and I'm a little stumped. I was wondering if anyone else recognizes this.

Thanks guys,

Todd
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Mystery-Robot-Toy.jpg Views: 19 Size: 85.8 KB ID: 35648  
TheToyTrove is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:31 PM   #2
TheToyTrove
Maximal
TheToyTrove's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
Re: What is this?
At first I thought it might be some type of Zoid, but it looks little too cartoony for that. Also, even the Japanese Zoids Boxes still say "Zoids" on them.
TheToyTrove is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:35 PM   #3
RocketGTR
Masterpiece
RocketGTR's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,001
Re: What is this?
http://mandarake.co.jp/information/2...b02/index.html

Google Translate says "Sega "Maguaru Hat Q Union Petamo Series" set of 8"
__________________
My Sale Thread
My Feedback thread
RocketGTR is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:38 PM   #4
TheToyTrove
Maximal
TheToyTrove's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
Re: What is this?
Quote:
Originally Posted by RocketGTR View Post
http://mandarake.co.jp/information/2...b02/index.html

Google Translate says "Sega "Maguaru Hat Q Union Petamo Series" set of 8"


Great. Thanks.
TheToyTrove is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 G1 Transformer Devastator 90 % Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Generation 1 KO SUPERION AERIALBOTS Set
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1986 Sky Lynx Complete Figure Works!
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G-1 Transformers Ultra Magnus City Commander COMPLETE With Box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Constructicon Lot Devastator Complete !! with Inst Tech Specs!!
Transformers
Takara/Hasbro G1 Transformers Megatron Decepticon Toy Robot - 100% Comple
Transformers
Huge G1 Transformers Lot of Bots Original Weapons, Tech Specs and Instructions!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.