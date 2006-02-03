Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
What is this?
Today, 01:30 PM
#
1
TheToyTrove
Maximal
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
What is this?
I have a customer trying to figure out what this toy is, and I'm a little stumped. I was wondering if anyone else recognizes this.
Thanks guys,
Todd
Today, 01:31 PM
#
2
TheToyTrove
Maximal
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
Re: What is this?
At first I thought it might be some type of Zoid, but it looks little too cartoony for that. Also, even the Japanese Zoids Boxes still say "Zoids" on them.
Today, 01:35 PM
#
3
RocketGTR
Masterpiece
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,001
Re: What is this?
http://mandarake.co.jp/information/2...b02/index.html
Google Translate says "Sega "Maguaru Hat Q Union Petamo Series" set of 8"
Today, 01:38 PM
#
4
TheToyTrove
Maximal
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 107
Re: What is this?
Great. Thanks.
