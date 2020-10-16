|
Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Color Prototype
Third Party company*Planet X*have revealed, via their*Facebook account
, images of the color prototype of their*PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave). Planet X continue with their Fall Of Cybertron line with a very impressive take on Shockwave. The figure features several display options: hands, G1 cannon, Fall Of Cybertron cannon and it will include several blast effects that can be used in both robot and alt mode. We are sure fans of Planet X FOC figures will be more than pleased with these new images. Coeus is listed for around $95.00 and it’s expected for release in November 2020 and » Continue Reading.
The post Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca