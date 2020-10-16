Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Color Prototype


Third Party company*Planet X*have revealed, via their*Facebook account, images of the color prototype of their*PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave). Planet X continue with their Fall Of Cybertron line with a very impressive take on Shockwave. The figure features several display options: hands, G1 cannon, Fall Of Cybertron cannon and it will include several blast effects that can be used in both robot and alt mode. We are sure fans of Planet X FOC figures will be more than pleased with these new images. Coeus is listed for around $95.00 and it’s expected for release in November 2020 and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



