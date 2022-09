Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,999

Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream In-Hand Images



Coming to us from



The post







Coming to us from Baidu , we now have a gallery of in-hand pics for the highly-anticipated Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream! Screamer is looking very nice in this gallery which shows off his robot & vehicle modes, accessories, and some poses. We also have a size comparison – he looks about the same size as Earthrise Voyager Starscream. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think!

