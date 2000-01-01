Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for legends mudflap and skids.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:26 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,237
Looking for legends mudflap and skids.
As the title says anybody got these guys.
Really hard to come by??
Thanks lmk
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro TRANSFORMERS (2007) Cyber Slammers - DECEPTICON BARRICADE
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Cyber Slammers Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers X 2020 Gigawatt ?Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Collaboration
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.