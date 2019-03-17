|
Optimus Prime Solo Movie Halted, More Info On Bumblebee 2
Speaking to The River
, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura*stated that their previously planned Optimus Prime solo movie has been halted and Bumblebee-Optimus Prime buddy movie will take its place. The producer has stated that making an Optimus Prime movie is like making an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, and it cannot be done. “I do not intend to do Optimus’ solo film. In the sequel to Bumblebee, I’m thinking of two characters, Optimus and Bumblebee. That way, Bumblebee can do something with Optimus.” Lorenzo has stated that the buddy movie will most probably be like Lethal Weapon. He also mentioned that Optimus’ » Continue Reading.
