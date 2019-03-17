|
Prime 1 Studio Gallery Shop At Shinjuku, Tokyo In Japan
*their website with the announcement of their*Prime 1 Studio Gallery Shop At Shinjuku, Tokyo In Japan. This gallery is showcasing several of the impressive Prime 1 Studios statues, mainly from the live-action movies (including the new Bumblebee Movie) with some extra items from Beast Wars and their G1 re-interpretations of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Visitors can see the quality of the products in person and take pictures. Additionally, some exclusive merchandising is also available for visitors. We have a nice set of images of the gallery thanks to*mamegyorai.jugem.jp
