Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out At Target



Attention collectors! We have several reports about sightings of the new Target exclusive Transformers*Earthrise Voyager Thrust. 2005 Board member*Free Trader*found Earthrise Thrust at Redwood City Target in California, among other sightings in different areas. Time yo check your nearest Target store to try to add a new conehead for your collection. Happy hunting!



Attention collectors! We have several reports about sightings of the new Target exclusive Transformers*Earthrise Voyager Thrust. 2005 Board member*Free Trader*found Earthrise Thrust at Redwood City Target in California, among other sightings in different areas. Time yo check your nearest Target store to try to add a new conehead for your collection. Happy hunting!





