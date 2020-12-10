Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,830
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out At Target


Attention collectors! We have several reports about sightings of the new Target exclusive Transformers*Earthrise Voyager Thrust. 2005 Board member*Free Trader*found Earthrise Thrust at Redwood City Target in California, among other sightings in different areas. Time yo check your nearest Target store to try to add a new conehead for your collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 08:49 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 551
Re: Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust Out At Target
"try to add a new conehead for your collection"


didn't even get the amazon ones yet.
