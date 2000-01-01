Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:52 AM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 75
Planet X FOC Dinobots For Sale/Trade
Hey everyone, this is my first sales post and it's gonna be a quick one! I can meet up this weekend at TFCon 2017 as well to make this simpler. I have the following for sale/trade:

PX02 Caelus - $100 CAD - transformed once
PX03 Neptune - $125 CAD - never transformed/taken out of box
PX04 Summanus - $120 CAD - never transformed/taken out of box

I realized as sweet as the Planet X Transformers are, I divested too much resources to try and get both Fansproject Dinobots and Planet X Dinobots so liquidating the above.

I have a pretty extensive wants list in my signature and I'm open to trading the above for other Transformers if someone wants to give them a new home, otherwise prices are listed. If you feel they're unfair, shoot me offers. I can do partial trade/money too, I'm easy!! XD
