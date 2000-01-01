vjcheng Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 75

Planet X FOC Dinobots For Sale/Trade Hey everyone, this is my first sales post and it's gonna be a quick one! I can meet up this weekend at TFCon 2017 as well to make this simpler. I have the following for sale/trade:



PX02 Caelus - $100 CAD - transformed once

PX03 Neptune - $125 CAD - never transformed/taken out of box

PX04 Summanus - $120 CAD - never transformed/taken out of box



I realized as sweet as the Planet X Transformers are, I divested too much resources to try and get both Fansproject Dinobots and Planet X Dinobots so liquidating the above.



I have a pretty extensive wants list in my signature and I'm open to trading the above for other Transformers if someone wants to give them a new home, otherwise prices are listed. If you feel they're unfair, shoot me offers. I can do partial trade/money too, I'm easy!! XD

FEEDBACK ☆ WANTS

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ __________________