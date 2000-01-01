Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TRANSFORMERS THE MOVIE VINYL RECORD
Today, 10:10 AM
ronimus
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 7
TRANSFORMERS THE MOVIE VINYL RECORD
Hello fellow TF Fans!
I am looking for the original Transformers the Movie vinyl record.
Please message if you have one and looking to sell.
Kind regards,
ronimus
pulsedragon20
I win
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,777
Re: TRANSFORMERS THE MOVIE VINYL RECORD
Amazon.ca has this reissue but not sure if that is what you meant:
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-O...dp/B00P8H2FGW/
__________________
In Toronto July 14-16 2017 Sales/Trade thread ***NEED TO SEND A MESSAGE BY JULY 13 @ 12:00PM***
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?p=735038
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=pulsedragon20
pulsedragon20
View Public Profile
Send a private message to pulsedragon20
Find More Posts by pulsedragon20
