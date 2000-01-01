Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:10 AM   #1
ronimus
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 7
TRANSFORMERS THE MOVIE VINYL RECORD
Hello fellow TF Fans!

I am looking for the original Transformers the Movie vinyl record.

Please message if you have one and looking to sell.

Kind regards,
Today, 10:16 AM   #2
pulsedragon20
I win
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,777
Re: TRANSFORMERS THE MOVIE VINYL RECORD
Amazon.ca has this reissue but not sure if that is what you meant:

https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-O...dp/B00P8H2FGW/
