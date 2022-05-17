Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,293

Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override First Look



Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have our first look at the long-rumored Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override figure! Override is looking like a great homage to the original Transformers Cybertron Override toy in both robot and futuristic racing car. To our surprise, rather than a retool of a previous figure, Override looks like a new mold and combine very well in style next to Siege Galaxy upgrade Optimus Prime. As usuual we have comparison shots next to other figures. Check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



