Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,293
Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override First Look


Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have our first look at the long-rumored Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override figure! Override is looking like a great homage to the original Transformers Cybertron Override toy in both robot and futuristic racing car. To our surprise, rather than a retool of a previous figure, Override looks like a new mold and combine very well in style next to Siege Galaxy upgrade Optimus Prime. As usuual we have comparison shots next to other figures. Check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards!

The post Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:57 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,185
Re: Legacy/Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override First Look
Speaking as someone who loathed the UT and considered it a "draught" in TF collecting... this fig is actually pretty nice lookin
