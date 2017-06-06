Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,894

Titans Return Trypticon ? In Hand Gallery



More... Our very own*ChErikS from 2005 Boards has just shared a*Titans Return Trypticon – In Hand Gallery*for all of us in our feedback section. The pictures include how Trypticon comes inside the box, revealing that you will have to attach both legs. Of course we have shots of the three modes, Full-Tilt and some size comparison images next to the Autobot Cityformer Metroplex. Trypticon fans should be happy with this modern rendition of the character. You can click on the bar to see some key pictures and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards for the full gallery and » Continue Reading. The post Titans Return Trypticon – In Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

