TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2021 Q3 Financial Call
Hasbro held their 2021 Q3 Financial Call today, and as always, TFW2005 was present to cover the event. The event took a somber tone due to the recent passing of Hasbros former CEO Mr. Brian Goldner. To greet all of us, Mr. Richard Stoddart took the chair as the Interim CEO. Some of the discussed topics (including Q&A): Transformers franchise revenue increased. Mitigation plans for global supply outages. More entertainment plans for Transformers. The naming of a new CEO for Hasbro. You can read all the details for the above topics, after the jump. The company stated that Transformers franchise » Continue Reading.
