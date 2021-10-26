Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,344

TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2021 Q3 Financial Call



Hasbro held their 2021 Q3 Financial Call today, and as always, TFW2005 was present to cover the event. The event took a somber tone due to the recent passing of Hasbros former CEO Mr. Brian Goldner. To greet all of us, Mr. Richard Stoddart took the chair as the Interim CEO. Some of the discussed topics (including Q&A): Transformers franchise revenue increased. Mitigation plans for global supply outages. More entertainment plans for Transformers. The naming of a new CEO for Hasbro. You can read all the details for the above topics, after the jump. The company stated that Transformers franchise



The post







More... Hasbro held their 2021 Q3 Financial Call today, and as always, TFW2005 was present to cover the event. The event took a somber tone due to the recent passing of Hasbros former CEO Mr. Brian Goldner. To greet all of us, Mr. Richard Stoddart took the chair as the Interim CEO. Some of the discussed topics (including Q&A): Transformers franchise revenue increased. Mitigation plans for global supply outages. More entertainment plans for Transformers. The naming of a new CEO for Hasbro. You can read all the details for the above topics, after the jump. The company stated that Transformers franchise » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2021 Q3 Financial Call appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca