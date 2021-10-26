|
Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion ? Hip Hop Batt
Once again the official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*treated us with a very nice and fun*Transformers War For Cybertron & Studio Series 86 Official Stop Motion*for your viewing pleasure. The video features several War For Cybertron and Studio Series 86 figures sharing a traditional “Hot Pot” lunch that turns into a fun hip hop battle. We can see Kup, Red Alert, Jazz, Tracks and Core Class Soundwave. Another fun video to watch for sure! You can watch the original video here
Let us know your impressions on
