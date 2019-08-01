|
Takara Tomy Transformers: Cyberverse September Releases New Official Imags
The*Transformers: Cyberverse*show and toyline continue in Japan, and Takara Tomy Mall
*has uploaded new listings and stock images of the upcoming toys for September 2019. Similar with other modern lines, theres no noticeable differences compared to the Hasbro versions, just some new names for the Spark Armor toys. Some prices have been updated too. Cyberverse TCV-11 Turbo Change Prowl
– 1296 Yen*($17.87) Cyberverse TCV-12 Turbo Change Shockwave
– 1296 Yen*($17.87) Cyberverse TCV-13 Jet Mission Prowl
– 2700 Yen*($24.72) Cyberverse TCV-14 Shovel Fighter Starscream
– 2700 Yen*($24.72) Cyberverse TCV-15 Battleship Power Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
