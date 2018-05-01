|
Machinima?s Prime Wars Trilogy Recap Video Voiced By Victor Caroli
Power Of The Primes first episode premiered today
, and Machinima has just shared a*Prime Wars Trilogy Recap Video with the events of previous Combiner Wars and Titans Return shows. You can access the video via Prime Wars Tumblr
*or Machinima’s Facebook
. Old-timer fans will be pleased to know that Victor Caroli, the unforgettable narrator of several G1 episodes, is voicing this 5-minute video. Machinima has also updated their Facebook cover
with a Power Of The Primes image featuring Megatron and Optimus Primal. You can check out the video after the jump, and then join to the ongoing » Continue Reading.
The post Machinima’s Prime Wars Trilogy Recap Video Voiced By Victor Caroli
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.