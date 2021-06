Transformers Kingdom Skywarp In-Hand Images

Via* Kreemzek Review on Instagram , we can share for you some new in-hand images of Transformers Kingdom Skywarp. Skywarp is a retool and redeco of the Kingdom Airazor mold homaging the Beast Wars II Skywarp character. Skywarp*is packed with Earth mode Sideswipe in the Amazon exclusive* Battle Across Time Collection Deluxe WFC-K42 2-pack. *We have a close look at Skywarp's robot mode plus some new shots of Sideswipe too.