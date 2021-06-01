|
Transformers Kingdom Skywarp In-Hand Images
Via*Kreemzek Review on Instagram
, we can share for you some new in-hand images of Transformers Kingdom Skywarp. Skywarp is a retool and redeco of the Kingdom Airazor mold homaging the Beast Wars II Skywarp character. Skywarp*is packed with Earth mode Sideswipe in the Amazon exclusive*Battle Across Time Collection Deluxe WFC-K42 2-pack.
*We have a close look at Skywarp’s robot mode plus some new shots of Sideswipe too. Click on the bar to see the new image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
