Titans Return Trypticon On Sale for $49.99 At Discount Store Ollie’s

Bargain hunters should check out their local* Ollie's Bargain Outlet. *Several of our 2005 Boards members report that*Titans Return Trypticon*is on sale for $49.99 At Discount Store Ollie's. This awesome deal is one of the best opportunities you will have to add the big Titans Return Trypticon into your collections. According to our forum members, some stores have got plenty of Trypticons available, while others only a few. This price is valid from today*May, 16 to May, 22. Do you want more? Some members report that Titans Return Wave 5 (Windblade, Twint Twist and Misfire) is available in some stores too.