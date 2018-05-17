|
Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Video: What Is The Requiem Blaster?
*have uploaded an interesting video named "What Is The Requiem Blaster?" where they present and explain details about this weapon for the Power Of The Primes continuity. If you are watching the new "Power Of The Primes" series, we are sure you will enjoy not only the background story of the Requiem Blaster, but some cool scenes like Megatron holding the ancient and powerful weapon. We also catch a glimpse of the mysterious guardian of the Requiem Blaster.
