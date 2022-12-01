Today, 06:20 PM #1 Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,344 G.I. Joe X Bumblbee & Megatron

They do have flaws, mostly owing to having to be compatible with the Joe & Cobra figures. Which will present problems for any future figures since so many of those vehicles are pretty large. If they were to make Seekers out of the Rattlers, they'd easily be in the commander class price point, and say Jetfire out of a Skystriker might be priced like a titan.



These were mostly designed by the Joe team at Hasbro and it shows. The vehicle modes are almost flawless while the bot modes are kinda clumsy.

It would probably be best if the Transformer team took the lead if there are to be any future figures, and they'd probably be better if they didn't have to be Joe figure compatible.



I'd be interested to know how the Joe community reacted to these figures, how they were received. Did they like them, hate them, did'nt even know they existed?









