Toy Dojo Birthday Sale!



More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us news of their birthday sale happening today. See the details below for when to get right into the action and happy hunting! Toy Dojo’s OLD! Well, older. It’s our 6th birthday TODAY! You know what that means? BIRTHDAY SALE! Starting today at 12:00pm Central (that’s noon!) we will start putting up the first sales. New stuff will be posted every hour for 6 solid hours so keep refreshing to see it all! Items will be available here: https://www.toydojo.com/birthday-sale/ Remember, with special deals come special responsibilities! You can’t » Continue Reading. The post Toy Dojo Birthday Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.