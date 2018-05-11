Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-28 Articulated Hands for Studio Series SS-08 Blackout


Studio Series Blackout became a fan-favorite mold even before his release into the market. Finally in the hands of movie collectors, most fans were mostly satisfied with this new mold. But there is one design element that was not so well received: Blackout hands. The position and the fact that they are not so articulated was something many fans wanted to be improved. Third Party Shockwave Lab takes the opportunity and is bringing you their kit SL-28: A pair of*Articulated Hands for Studio Series SS-08 Blackout. The images, shared via Shockwave Lab Weibo, show articulated movie-accurate 3-finger hands. They &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-28 Articulated Hands for Studio Series SS-08 Blackout appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
