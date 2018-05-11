|
Shockwave Lab SL-28 Articulated Hands for Studio Series SS-08 Blackout
Studio Series Blackout became a fan-favorite mold even before his release into the market. Finally in the hands of movie collectors, most fans were mostly satisfied with this new mold. But there is one design element that was not so well received: Blackout hands. The position and the fact that they are not so articulated was something many fans wanted to be improved. Third Party Shockwave Lab takes the opportunity and is bringing you their kit SL-28: A pair of*Articulated Hands for Studio Series SS-08 Blackout. The images, shared via Shockwave Lab Weibo
, show articulated movie-accurate 3-finger hands.
