IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover
Via Previews World
we can share for you the IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover for your viewing pleasure. Cover B
is coming courtesy of fan-favorite artist Alex Milne. Not much to say, you get the Lost Light crew and the Scavengers all together. An awesome cover indeed. The Retailer Incentive Cover
features Rodimus and Ratchet surrounded by some menacing Omega guardians. We had seen these guardians way back in Spotlight: Hot Rod guarding The Magnificence. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #18 LIGHTS OUT! The Everlasting Voices trilogy concludes with an explosion of hope, a grave betrayal…
