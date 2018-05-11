Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover


Via Previews World*we can share for you the IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover for your viewing pleasure. Cover B is coming courtesy of fan-favorite artist Alex Milne. Not much to say, you get the Lost Light crew and the Scavengers all together. An awesome cover indeed. The*Retailer Incentive Cover features Rodimus and Ratchet surrounded by some menacing Omega guardians. We had seen these guardians*way back in Spotlight: Hot Rod guarding The Magnificence. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #18 LIGHTS OUT! The Everlasting Voices trilogy concludes with an explosion of hope, a grave betrayal… &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



