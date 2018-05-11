|
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 3 Stock Photos
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing the new*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 3 Stock Photos in our forums. The images surfaced via Amazon, and we have a clear look at Outback
and Cindersaur
. Following the legacy of his G1 counterpart, Outback is a remold and repaint of Titans Return Legends class Brawn. Cindersaur*is a direct repaint and remold of the new Power Of The Primes Legends class Dinobot Slash. The stock photos show both of them in robot and alt mode, and we have a look at their collector cards too. Both figures are » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 3 Stock Photos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.