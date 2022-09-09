Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,895

Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout Test Shot Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Goldprime*we can share for you images of a test shot of the new*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. This test shot is casted in green, yellow and blue plus some clear panels including his little partner Scorponok and accessories. A very interesting piece which shows part of the development process of the latest entry in the Masterpiece movie line. See all the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



