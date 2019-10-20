|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 3
And we have a new load of toy sightings over the world. The Cyberverse Power Of The Spark line is spreading over more countries, as well as more Studio Series figures and the massive Siege Omega Supreme. Siege Titan Class Omega Supreme In Canada –
*Thanks to friend site Cybetron.ca
*we can report that the massive Omega Supreme has*released at Canadian ToysRUs stores for*$249.99 CAD ($190.00). Cyberverse Power of the Spark Optimus Prime and Starscream 2-pack, Wave 3 Ultimate class Grimlock, and Siege Fan-Vote 3-pack In Singapore –
*Cyberverse Optimus Prime and Starscream 2-pack together with the new Cyberverse Ultimate » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.