Today, 04:31 PM
Yonoid
Looking for CW Devastator
Friend is asking, let me know and I can meet up at this weekends expo.

thanks
Today, 05:00 PM
DCompose
Re: Looking for CW Devastator
Somebody had one of the for sale I think. But can't remember who.
Today, 05:15 PM
Mega Truck
Re: Looking for CW Devastator
Oreobuilder & Bonkers. They're asking about $180 each though
