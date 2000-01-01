Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:31 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Energon
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 883
Looking for CW Devastator
Friend is asking, let me know and I can meet up at this weekends expo.
thanks
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
TR ramhorn
TLK Cogman deluxe, Hot Rod Deluxe
Yonoid
Today, 05:00 PM
#
2
DCompose
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 559
Re: Looking for CW Devastator
Somebody had one of the for sale I think. But can't remember who.
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
Today, 05:15 PM
#
3
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 110
Re: Looking for CW Devastator
Oreobuilder & Bonkers. They're asking about $180 each though
Mega Truck
