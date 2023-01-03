Third party company Newage Toys have updated their Weibo account
with images of the color prototype of their upcoming*H53 Gabriel (Legends Scale Omega Supreme). This Legends scale Omega Supreme will stand about 28/29 cm tall in robot mode, featuring an impressive range of poseability as we can see from the photos. Rocket base mode includes a battery-powered tank that can go along the tracks. Transformation is pretty innovative since the rocket mode doesn’t need to be*disassembled in two as other toys, but its one piece that transforms into the complete arms and shoulders to be connected to the main » Continue Reading.
