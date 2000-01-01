Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,808
Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Thanks again to Yonoid for the heads up that Titans Return Trypticon is out at retail.

Trypticon was also found at the Oakville Toys R Us.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 66b1e6da-ffd7-4566-8ae9-87891387f236.jpg Views: 9 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 37335  
__________________
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:46 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,888
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
And I don't have any money. Ugh.
__________________
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:57 PM   #3
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 636
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
And I don't have any money. Ugh.
Credit card, lol?
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:59 PM   #4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,598
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
What is TRU selling him for, $229.99 ?
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:01 PM   #5
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,286
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Ohboyohboyohboy
__________________


Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:03 PM   #6
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,808
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tonestar View Post
What is TRU selling him for, $229.99 ?
I forgot to check if I'm honest.

Yonoid bought one so he will know for sure.

I wouldn't worry about Tryps selling out Pascal, just look how many Fort Max are still loafting about.
__________________
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Vintage Autobot Clones optimus prime Fastlane 1980s Toys
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Metroplex 100% complete mint condition in box
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Spike
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.