Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Today, 07:09 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,808
Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Thanks
again
to
Yonoid
for the heads up that Titans Return Trypticon is out at retail.
Trypticon was also found at the Oakville Toys R Us.
down_shift
Today, 07:46 PM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,888
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
And I don't have any money. Ugh.
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Pascal
Today, 07:57 PM
#
3
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 636
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
And I don't have any money. Ugh.
Credit card, lol?
GotBot
Today, 07:59 PM
#
4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,598
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
What is TRU selling him for, $229.99 ?
Tonestar
Tonestar
Today, 08:01 PM
#
5
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,286
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Ohboyohboyohboy
Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken
Today, 08:03 PM
#
6
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,808
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Tonestar
What is TRU selling him for, $229.99 ?
I forgot to check if I'm honest.
Yonoid bought one so he will know for sure.
I wouldn't worry about Tryps selling out Pascal, just look how many Fort Max are still loafting about.
down_shift
