Titans Return Siege On Cybertron Set Released At Toys R Us Thanks to Yonoid we have conformation that the Titans Return Siege On Cybertron box set has been released at Toys R Us. The set was found at a Toys R Us in Oakville, Ontario.



The set retails for $149.95 + tax Attached Thumbnails

