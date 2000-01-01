Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:59 PM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,808
Titans Return Siege On Cybertron Set Released At Toys R Us
Thanks to Yonoid we have conformation that the Titans Return Siege On Cybertron box set has been released at Toys R Us. The set was found at a Toys R Us in Oakville, Ontario.

The set retails for $149.95 + tax
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version  
