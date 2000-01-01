Today, 06:30 AM #1 BeeTrain Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Quebec Posts: 173 Got Coneheads? List of retailers that might...



Amazon.ca (Pre-order Sold Out)

"We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

Last known available: a long time ago

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B087J4ZLZC/...v_ov_lig_dp_it



Toy Snowman (Pre-order Sold Out)

"preorder ETA Sept/Oct"

Last known available for order: May 24

Price: $79.99

https://toysnowman.com/collections/p...r-elite-2-pack



DJC Collectibles (Pre-Order Sold Out)

"Estimated Arrival Sept/Oct 2021"

Last known available for order: May 27

Price: $79.99

https://www.djccollectibles.ca/produ...40057276170392



RedShift 7 (Coming Soon)

"Coming Soon"

Last known available for order: Not made available yet

Price: $79.95

https://www.redshift7.ca/Transformer...ge_p_1526.html The Coneheads are starting to pop up at other retailers for preorder and they are selling out fast. Let's help each other track them down.Amazon.ca (Pre-order Sold Out)"We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."Last known available: a long time agoToy Snowman (Pre-order Sold Out)"preorder ETA Sept/Oct"Last known available for order: May 24Price: $79.99DJC Collectibles (Pre-Order Sold Out)"Estimated Arrival Sept/Oct 2021"Last known available for order: May 27Price: $79.99RedShift 7 (Coming Soon)"Coming Soon"Last known available for order: Not made available yetPrice: $79.95 Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 07:31 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

