Got Coneheads? List of retailers that might...
The Coneheads are starting to pop up at other retailers for preorder and they are selling out fast. Let's help each other track them down.

Amazon.ca (Pre-order Sold Out)
"We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."
Last known available: a long time ago
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B087J4ZLZC/...v_ov_lig_dp_it

Toy Snowman (Pre-order Sold Out)
"preorder ETA Sept/Oct"
Last known available for order: May 24
Price: $79.99
https://toysnowman.com/collections/p...r-elite-2-pack

DJC Collectibles (Pre-Order Sold Out)
"Estimated Arrival Sept/Oct 2021"
Last known available for order: May 27
Price: $79.99
https://www.djccollectibles.ca/produ...40057276170392

RedShift 7 (Coming Soon)
"Coming Soon"
Last known available for order: Not made available yet
Price: $79.95
https://www.redshift7.ca/Transformer...ge_p_1526.html
