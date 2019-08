Refraktor Reconnaissance Team Pack Originally Intended For HasCon

Let's fire up the speculation machine, shall we? Hat tip to TFW2005 member*Jtprime17*for providing some interesting information regarding the* Refraktor Reconnaissance Team Pack* first seen at SDCC. According to a distributor list , this set was originally planned as a HasCon exclusive along with an unknown exclusive #2, which very well could be any number of the online exclusives currently available for order via our sponsors. As you might recall, HasCon has been "postponed" with little to no updates for several months. What does this indicate, if anything, for the future of HasCon? It's worth a discussion